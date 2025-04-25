Growing Insecurity in Plateau, Benue, and Borno: Residents Share Their Fears

In recent weeks, Nigeria has witnessed a disturbing surge in violent attacks across several states, including Plateau, Benue, Borno, and Yobe.

The escalating insecurity has led to the loss of countless lives and the destruction of properties, leaving communities in fear and despair.

This week alone, multiple attacks were reported in Borno, Yobe, Plateau, and Benue states. In a particularly alarming incident on Thursday, unknown gunmen abducted over 20 passengers in Benue State, further highlighting the deteriorating security situation.

As the crisis deepens, residents of Maiduguri, Borno State, have expressed their frustration and called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take urgent action. In an interview with The News Chronicle on Thursday, locals shared their concerns over the relentless violence.

Mohammed Wakil, a legal practitioner, condemned the killings in Plateau and Benue, describing them as senseless. “How can someone kill people like this? We are all human beings and deserve better,” he said. His words reflect the anguish of many Nigerians who are tired of the unchecked bloodshed.

Meanwhile, Tijjani Buka, a school principal in Maiduguri, suggested that politics might be fueling the violence. “These mass killings were not so common in Benue and Plateau before. I believe this is political with elections approaching, the opposition may be using any means to regain power,” he stated.

Dr. Mohammed a former senior lecturer at the University of Maiduguri, proposed stricter measures to curb the violence.

He recommended a state of emergency in the worst-hit states, including Borno, Yobe, Plateau, and Benue, while also urging the government to extend security interventions to Zamfara and Katsina states. He also extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

The ripple effects of insecurity are also being felt in local businesses. Malam Modu, a fruit seller in Maiduguri, explained how the crisis directly impacts traders.

“Many of the fruits we sell come from Jos, and we get tubers from Benue. If the violence continues, our supply chain will be disrupted, and prices will rise. The government must address this problem urgently,” he appealed.

The recurring attacks and kidnappings have raised serious questions about the effectiveness of Nigeria’s security strategies. While the military and security agencies continue to combat insurgents and criminal gangs, many citizens believe more decisive action is needed.

As the death toll rises and communities remain under siege, Nigerians are looking to President Tinubu’s administration for stronger leadership. The calls for a state of emergency, improved intelligence operations, and political accountability grow louder by the day.

For now, the people of Plateau, Benue, Borno, and other affected states live in constant fear, hoping that the government will step in before more lives are lost. The time for action is now before the situation spirals further out of control some residents suggested.