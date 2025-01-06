2025: Prioritize Sustainable Economic Policies to Address Hunger, CSO Leaders Tell Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has been advised to prioritize sustainable economic policies and initiate strategies to address the challenges of hunger and hardship Nigerians face in the year 2025.

The advice came from some leaders in Nigeria’s Civil Society, as citizens look up to what their leaders have in store for them in the new year.

The past year, 2024, was characterized by severe hunger, hardship, and heightened insecurity across parts of the country.

The CSO leaders believe that the federal government and the 36 state governors must show responsiveness to the plight of the people by taking urgent steps to address the plights of the citizens.

According to the Executive Director of the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, the federal and state governments in Nigeria are expected to prioritize sustainable economic development and effective governance that directly addresses citizens’ needs.

He noted that this should include implementing policies that promote job creation, agricultural productivity, and infrastructure development while also ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of public resources.

He also urged the leaders to focus on decentralizing power and fostering local governance. This would enable communities to participate actively in decision-making processes that affect their lives, thus enhancing the overall democratic experience.

Nwanguma further said he anticipates a stronger emphasis on national unity and social cohesion among Nigerian leaders in 2025.

He said, “Addressing ethnic and regional divides through inclusive policies and dialogue will be crucial for fostering peace and stability.

“Investments in education and healthcare need to be prioritized to empower the youth and improve the quality of life for all citizens.

“Furthermore, tackling issues such as corruption and insecurity must be central to government agendas, as effective leadership in these areas will ultimately determine the country’s trajectory towards prosperity and development in the coming years.”

On his part, the President of International Peace and Civic Responsibility Centre, IPCRC, Prince Chris Azor, lamented that the past year could be best described as a tough and horrible year, considering the unprecedented hardship the people faced as a result of the removal of the fuel subsidy and floating of the naira.

He suggested that governments should intentionally reduce hunger through initiatives that reduce the cost of food and agricultural investment.

He also advised that now is the time for President Bola Tinubu to make good his plans to open the borders to allow staple commodities to come into the country.

Azor called on the Federal Government to support the Anambra State Government in addressing the insecurity in the state and urged the people of the state to support the state government in arresting the situation.

