2025, APC’s Best Chances at Landing Anambra Governorship Seat – Frontline Aspirant, Ukachukwu

Frontline aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming Anambra 2025 Governorship Election, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has expressed confidence in his ability to lead the APC to victory in the upcoming election, asking party delegates to trust him.

Ukachukwu made the vow on Thursday when he met with the 21 Local Government Executives of the party at the Party Secretariat in Awka.

During the visit, the politician spent a total of forty million naira on the party members, with the LGA Executives receiving N27 million and the State Excos receiving N12.5 million.

Addressing the party faithful, Ukachukwu acknowledged that party members appeared to be sidelined because of the kind of politics that had pervaded the state in the past, where politicians paid off the party faithful during the elections and abandoned them afterward.

He further noted that the APC in the state has not made a breakthrough in the state governorship election because those handpicked in the past to fly the party’s flag are not grassroots-oriented and do not have what it takes to win elections.

Ukachukwu, popularly known as Ikukuoma, urged the party delegates to de-emphasize nepotism and emphasis on money and, for the first time, put the interests of the party first.

“The task ahead for us, which is to unseat a sitting Governor, is a Herculean one, and to accomplish that, we must field our best.

“I understand that prosecuting the campaigns for this great party requires resources and I came prepared,” he assured.

The business mogul also emphasized the party’s need to adhere to the unwritten zoning arrangement in the state, adding that the party cannot afford to go against the people’s wishes.

Describing the November election as the party’s best chance at wrestling power in the state, Ukachukwu warned that the party cannot afford to lose the opportunity.

Announcing the commencement of his LGA tour next week, Ukachukwu assured the party faithful that he would rain the wind of glory then.

Also speaking, Dozie Ikedife, the Southeast Organizing Secretary of the APC, emphasized the need for the party to give the ticket to a candidate from Anambra South to complete the remaining four years for the zone before it leaves for Anambra Central Senatorial zone.

He urged the local government party chairmen and executives to critically analyze the candidates to find the best candidate to fly the party’s flag, advising them that Ikukuoma stands tall as a true general who can win the election for the party.

For his part, the Right Hon Tim Ifedioranma, a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, revealed that he decided to join the Ukachukwu campaign train because he had x-rayed the candidates and found Ukachukwu most appropriate to lead the party to victory come November.

He said the state does not need technocrats who will theorize the problems of the state but someone who will proffer practical solutions to the issues.

“Now is not the time to continue in our old ways that have led us nowhere. Our party must unite around a candidate like Ukachukwu to unseat a government that has been in power for many years.

“He has the capacity, the connection, the contact to achieve this for the APC. God has endowed him with immense wealth too and he is the kind of person we need to get it right for the party this and secure us the seat of the governor in November,” Ifedioranma posited.