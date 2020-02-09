2021 guber election will be a walk over for us in Anambra- APGA

As the 2021 Anambra governorship election approaches, the ruling party in the state, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has expressed optimism that it will extend its regime in the state beyond 2022.

The State chairman of the Party, Sir Norbert Obi asserted while exchanging views with newsmen at the APGA Secretariat, Awka.

2021 will witness another governorship election that will produce the successor to incumbent Governor Willie Obiano of APGA.

The party has retained power at the State helm for over 13 years now after former Governor Peter Obi wrestled power from the then PDP-led administration of Dr Chris Ngige in 2006.

However, in recent times, the Obiano-led APGA administration has come under fire from the opposition parties in the State for what it called high handedness and lack of vision, spelling worry for the party as it prepares for the upcoming election.

The State APGA Chairman said his optimism stems from the fact that his party is today more peaceful, united, cohesive and experienced than all its opponents in the state.

“Also, the credible performances of governments enthroned by APGA in the state since 2006, especially the Obiano administration have endeared the All Progressives Grand Alliance to the Anambra electorate who sincerely regard it as their own. Apart from the people-orientedd policies and programs of the present state government, it has unlike previous administrations built a lot of verifiable legacy projects in the state,” Obi pointed out.

He reiterated that APGA is irrevocably committed to zoning and rotation of its governorship ticket to Anambra South in the next gubernatorial poll, pointing out that the party would choose a credible candidate from the district for the 2021 gubernatorial election.

“The zoning arrangement was designed to give all parts of the State a sense of belonging. It is on record that it was the APGA that championed this initiative in line with its mantra of being our brothers and sisters keeper. In 2021, we cannot renege on that stance. APGA is known for fielding qualified candidates and that election will not be an exception,” Obi maintained.

On the misunderstanding between the state government and labour union over the new national minimum wage and its consequential adjustments, the APGA state boss enthused that the matter will soon be resolved amicably, pointing out that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have invested Governor Obiano with an award assembly “the Most Workers Friendly Governor in Nigeria” due to his positive disposition towards them.