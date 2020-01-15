2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Is There Anything To Celebrate?

The 15th of January is a day set aside in Nigeria as the ‘Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance day’. Remembrance Day is particularly significant as an opportunity for Nigeria to remember and honor its living and fallen heroes, especially those lost in the battle against Boko Haram in the North East.

This date was chosen because, on the 15th of January 1970, Biafran troops surrendered to Federal troops and brought the Nigerian Civil War to a close.

The annual event which cuts across all military personnel including the Army, Navy, and Air-Force is celebrated across all 36 states of the Federation, with the highpoint of the event being held in the Federal Capital Territory.

The celebration was held at the Cenotaph in Abuja and was marked by a 21 gun salute, laying of wreaths by President Muhammadu Buhari and the release of pigeons to symbolize peace. National services are also observed at churches and mosques.

In the midst of the pomp and pageantry of celebration, however, today also presents an opportunity to highlight the challenges and limitations facing the Military – especially the Nigerian Army – Here is a look at some key events, facts, and figures that give cause for concern:

Although verifiable figures have remained scarce, In 2019, Senator Ali Ndume – Chairman, Senate Committee on Army claimed that Boko Haram had killed 847 soldiers from 2013 – 2019 In 2019, the Wall Street Journal published a report that secret mass burials of 1000 Nigerian soldiers were conducted by the Military in Borno State over a period of one year. The military refuted this claim Since Boko Haram’s emergence in 2002, more than 20,000 people have been killed and over 2Million others displaced Ranked by number of deaths, The 2019 global terrorism index ranked Nigeria 3rd country most impacted by terrorism worldwide, after Afghanistan and Iraq In November 2018, an estimated 100 soldiers were killed by Boko Haram insurgents in Metele, Borno state. A survivor of the Metele attack lamented that:

“We are being killed on a daily basis as if our lives don’t matter. A soldier should die fighting and not being chased or overpowered”

“We have suddenly lost our spirit of launching attacks because of; lack of resources to prosecute the battle”

In a viral video in 2018 – officers of the Nigerian Army lamented the terms of their service citing issues such as inadequate arms and ammunition Nigerians have grown increasingly critical of spending in the defense sector as it has become a cesspool for corruption. Most Notable is former National Security Adviser – Sambo Dasuki who is being prosecuted for sharing in $2.1Billion earmarked for the purchase of arms. According to a report by Transparency International, a network of Nigerian Military chiefs, politicians and contractors worked together to steal more than N3.1Trillion through arms procurement contracts between 2008 and 2017 At least 20 high ranking military officials and ex-service-chiefs have faced investigation and prosecution by the EFCC on allegations of corruption in the past 3 years. Most notable among them are: Late AVM Alex Badeh, LT Gen Kenneth Minimah (Ex-Chief of Army Staff) & LT Gen Ihejirika (Ex-Chief of Air Staff)

Speaking at the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held at the National Christian Center, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo admitted that while the current administration has been unfair to retired servicemen, it remains committed to improving the lives of military personnel.

Governors Seriake Dickson, Rotimi Akeredolu, Okezie Ikpeazu & Dapo Abiodun also hailed the gallant efforts of the armed forces in remembrance day celebrations held in their various states.

We salute the courage and memory of our Fallen Heroes and Gallant Troops. Their Sacrifice will never be forgotten and the Labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain.