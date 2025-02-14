2 Face’s Family Declares Him Missing, Seeks Help

The family of veteran Nigerian music star, 2 Face Idibia has petitioned the Department of State Services, DSS, stating that popular singer is missing.

In a statement, the family noted that the ‘African Queen’ crooner left home in his lounge wear on February 10, 2025, without his bodyguard and has not returned since then.

According to them, they assumed he was simply taking a walk and would return shortly.

A statement issued by the family lawyer, Wilson Anuge, said they have received calls and messages from the singer soliciting financial help, an act they find concerning because 2face is financially sufficient and has no reason to beg.

They stated that 2face is dedicated to his work and is often writing songs or recording in the studio, but for the past few days, he has not shown up for any.

The statement reads in part, “Adding to the family’s distress are the calls from several of his close friends who have received messages from what appears to be his social media accounts soliciting financial assistance.

“These messages are alarming, as Mr. Innocent is financially independent and has never required assistance in such a manner. This has led his family to suspect that his identity may have been compromised and that someone may have abducted him and is actively manipulating him to exploit his contacts for monetary gain.

“The implications of this situation are grave, and the possibility of foul play or coercion cannot be overlooked.

“It is worthy of note that the victim is a legend and holds a celebrity status in the Nigerian music industry, whom countless youths and citizens emulate, not to mention the victim’s wife, children, relations, and employees who have become traumatized, and his musical empire, which is now rendered comatose as a direct consequence of the suspect’s criminal act of abducting the victim and rendering him incommunicado.

“Our humble request is that you intervene urgently to investigate, locate, and rescue the victim from wherever the suspect is currently detaining him. We anticipate your unalloyed cooperation in this regard.”

Recall that Rose Idibia, the mother of 2face, had appealed to Nigerians to beg Natasha Osawuru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, to leave her son alone.

Rose made this known in a viral video on Thursday night.

She claimed that her son may not be acting in his right senses. Rose also appealed to the lawmaker to remove the “beads she put on 2face’s hand and on his neck.”

This is coming after the singer proposed to the lawmaker days after he announced his divorce from Annie Idibia.

