1st Anambra-owned swimming pool opens as Police Games wind up

A modern swimming pool constructed by Anambra State Government is the venue for swimming activities throughout today, as the Anambra 2020 Police Games wind up today.

The swimming pool which was commenced by the State Government mid-February this year has been a subject of speculation as most people believed it is a utopian project that will never be completed.

However, with one day to the end of the Games, the swimming pool has come alive, hosting the swimming category in the Biennial Police Games.

Governor Willie Obiano had while inspecting the facility, revealed that the swimming pool for the 2020 Police games was constructed in under 3 weeks.

“This shows our commitment as a government and our resilience as a people. The Police games have been exciting so far for all the participants, our visitors, Ndi Anambra and even small businesses and hotels. New friendships have been made and I believe these will endure. I am proud and happy at the same time that we have been variously called perfect hosts by our visitors. It gladdens my heart that once again, we have been able to exhibit the Anambra hospitality that we are known for” Governor Obiano said.

Meanwhile, Zone 9, Umuahia has won the Male Football category of the event after beating Force headquarters, Abuja 2-1 at Otuocha Stadium, in Anambra East LGA.

Action from other centers across the state where various sporting activities are ongoing shows that in Athletics, Helen Mamman from Force Headquarters (FHQ) claimed another gold medal in 10,000 meters female race, meaning she remained unchallenged in both 5,000 and 10,000 meters female race, with two gold medals.

Double Champion, Oluchi Ofoma of FHQ won the 400 meters gold in a personal best time of 54.11 seconds, beating the record holder, Comfort Ekanem while In Lawn tennis, FHQ defeated Zone 1 to clinch Gold while zone 2 got bronze medal respectively.

In Volleyball male Category, FHQ won the gold medal, Zone 6 clinched the Silver medal while Zone 4 got the Bronze medals while in the female category, Zone 6 defeated FHQ by 3-0 to clinch the Gold medal.

More gold went to Force Headquarters in Male Basketball after they overcame Zone Eleven by 60 – 44 points and in the female category as Zone 7 and zone 2 took silver and bronze respectively.

In the Male Handball event, Zone 2 clinched the gold after beating Zone 11, 17 – 15 points while the Female Handball gold was won by Zone 11 after demolishing Zone 7, 13 – 15 points.