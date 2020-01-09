12 killed, one critically injured as suspected herdsmen attack Plateau village

Suspected herdsmen, had in the late hours of Wednesday attacked Kulben village in Mangu LGA of Plateau state and as a result, murdered 12 persons and critically wounded one, Police reports say.

A press release by the Plateau State Police Command, dated 09/01/2020 and signed by Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mathias Tyopev (MNIR), stated that “today being 09/01/2020 at about 0730hrs, the Plateau State Police Command received an information that, at about 2230hrs, unknown gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked residents of Kulben village in Kombun district of Mangu LGA of Plateau State.

“As the result of the attack, one Klengchin Yusuf and eleven (11) others lost their lives while one person who was critically wounded is receiving treatment at the Mangu General Hospital”.

The statement added that “on receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, CP Isaac Akinmoyede psc, FDC, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations to lead detectives to the scene of the crime to stop the attack, arrest perpetrators if seen and to restore normalcy in the affected village”.

According to Tyopev, “investigation in the case is ongoing and the Command solicits for information from members of the public to facilitate early arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of the dastardly act to serve as a deterrent to others”.