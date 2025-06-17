Will They Act or Should We Say Shame on Saudi, The Arabs, the Muslims, and Beyond? 

The latest Iran-Israel conflict is very dangerous and demands varying levels of Human responsibilities and for God to also end these conflicts beyond the two mentioned countries. As the title suggests, all people should act for peace, but some countries are better suited than others on effectiveness. We should also stop the pathetic claim that only the u.s can stop Israel. Resolving conflicts can be through words of balanced truth, which all countries and even individuals have access to.

Yes, the words of Jarga Kebba Gigo, President Barrow, Tinubu, MBS, Trump, etc, can start with different powers, but our age means if a certain truth reaches millions of rightful people, they can share it with billions within hours or days, if God truly facilitates. Beside words, the world of actions in resolving such a conflict is not exclusive to the u.s, but each country can start it towards influencing dozens of countries within hours. Money is one good example of that. In such conflicts, you may have a party that is 100% guilty, or you may have one party that is largely more guilty than the other, as 75% versus 25% wrongful position through demands, mindsets, and/or actions. I am among those who believe both Israel and Iran must adjust on their mindsets towards each other, not just on their actions at leadership levels.

Words: Despite how the title states ‘act’, words are sometimes the beginning of actions, especially if it goes beyond the vague words of many politicians. ‘We condemn the actions of Israel, Hamas, or xyz…’ is too basic and insufficient when conflicts reach a certain level. Every president should suggest like or more than Trump. The cowards or worst of them will claim they are working behind closed doors, but you can split your suggestions and/or plans, including demands from the party you deem guilty or more guilty. Ch.4:135 demands we uphold Justice above relatives or affiliates, including faith.

So even as my title suggests, I do not think that this conflict should be seen from a purely religious perspective, but we cannot deny erroneous religious beliefs contribute to the mess. So I expect the words of each president to condemn the mindset of destroying Israel or any nation due to their faith. After all, people vary inside any major religion, as a verse said: ‘you think of them as one group, but they are diverse…’ That was way over 1000 years ago, but even atheists from different continents understand even tiny Israel differs on and beyond Netanyahu and his questionable actions. Every major religion has hypocrites and deep illusions to think that their religion or nation can be above conscience. Beside condemning and forwarding action oriented suggestions, asking humble questions can change mistaken minds. Many Jews and Arabs live peacefully as neighbors outside the Middle East, so their questionable leaders are partly to blame. So I expect not only strong words of partial action plans from every caring president, but also from every media house… inspire the under-thinking leaders.

Gauging the guilty party or parties: [Quran 49:9] If two groups of believers fight each other, reconcile between them. But if one group aggresses against the other, fight the aggressing group until it complies with God’s command. Once it has complied, reconcile between them with justice, and be equitable. God loves the equitable.’

Ch.49 is often translated as chambers, but the root word (letters) can actually mean county, state, country or even continent in a sense. The amazing angels who wrote the Quhr-aahn did it with marvelous wisdom that the Arabs+ either do not understand or just blatantly disrespect for their questionable hadiths and other illusory desires. Try to re-read that marvelous verse with a focus on groups, fight, reconcile, aggresses, until it complies, Justice, then reconcile… The verse is essentially telling you and I that ‘fight’ does not have to mean action or aggression, that reconciliation is the first step whether or not it reaches aggression, that sometimes we fight the ‘aggressor’ but with intention to reconcile, not obliterate or abandon… Of course, I understand some of the extreme Arabs or Muslims may claim the Jews are not believers… Believers have levels and even submitters come in levels.

I am largely of the opinion that Israel is the aggressor in this last conflict. Those of you with great memory can remember president Biden saying: ‘there is no ifs and buts, Russia is the aggressor…’ during the start of the Ukraine war. So identifying the aggressor is very vital in conflicts, however studying what led to the aggression and what will prevent future aggression greatly matters. If you ask Biden, Trump, etc who is the aggressor this time, they may deflect with ‘Israel has the right to offend or defend itself…’?

In the case of Russia-Ukraine, Russia partly claimed ‘Russians were attacked inside Ukraine for too long and the world played a blind eye’, but what reconciliation efforts Russia and each country made or rejected? In the case of Israel-Iran, Israel has its fears of ‘obliteration’, but are the fears genuine and is war the only way to resolve the fears? I think Israel, the U.S, and others can study the Quhr-aahn and utilize my type to re-educate the mistaken Muslims who use questionable hadiths to not just hate Jews, but blatantly disrespect many others, including Muslims. Ch.103 is the checklist for the guided, and the ‘exhort each other to patience’ in that chapter has multiple branches, and it includes faith. How can a Muslim or so-called Muslim agree we need patience with atheists, Christians, Hindus, etc but not Jews?

We need a solid agreement with Israel that alleviates its reasonable fears, confront its unreasonable fears with re-education, and let a moderate conscientious international force ‘occupy’ Palestine in much better ways than Israel for a decade and have a review for possible renewal. You are all children of Abraham (pbuh), even the Godly like myself will not judge by the desires of Jews, Christians, or Muslims as per ch.4. Such is what peaceful reconciling means in ch.49.

Actions: If Israel or any party rejects a reasonable agreement, then ‘fighting the aggressor’ and/or rejecter of peace becomes an obligation, upto worldwide obligation. Again, fight can come in different levels that Arabs+ do not know or blatantly ignore which ones? South Africa did something any Arab+ could have done, but even Iran failed to do it? To avoid lengthy discussions, what fight means today, if Israel rejects a reasonable agreement? It means Saudi Arabia should immediately pledge upto 200 billion dollars to Iran to help build and/or buy weapons. Such a pledge will pressure Israel to agree and we end the war and seek lasting peace.

They should not fear any country, but remember the verses I quote and conscience, including how they should listen to me as per ch.103. Now, if a non-thinking Saudi cannot think, then President Barrow and ten or a thousand media houses should call them out and blast their ambassadors towards MBS and their king. Well, devils tend to be stingy and have an excuse against every solution? So will the Saudis repent or find an excuse you can fight against? Some claim the u.s is the ‘devil’ that funds Israel from the proceeds of Saudi+ investments and weapon purchase? So Saudi or Arab money is contributing to the killings of Arabs in Palestine, non-Arabs in Iran, and where next? I am not impressed with Saudi on many things, especially on how they neglect the poor, lower standards, and blind to how ‘freeing the oppressed’ matters to the conscientious Lord. I demand better speed, including a phone call and meeting between me and MBS if he is among the grateful for truth and knowledge…

The Arabs: Beside Saudi, the Arabs as a race seem to have ‘ignited’ an unwarranted hatred with the Jews, then Netanyahu ‘re-ignited’ unwarranted hatred against unborn Arabs of Palestine+, but also non-Arabs like Iran. That may be a tough debate, but is there any Arab country that pledged billions to Iran for weapons and to re-build? Why Arabs do not help or invest tens or hundreds of billions to South Africa, Africa, Turkey, Iran, etc? Again, we can generously assume they are non-thinkers. So you the media houses must put it to them in public and ask their Ambassadors why they cannot even follow how u.s and Europe donated to Ukraine by which week after the first strike? Donate enough money, weapons, ideas, space for base, and all God permits for xyz months and start recruiting/training for even potential world war III.

The Muslims: You have an obligation to call out the Arabs and start where need be to shame them. Beside the states, there should be open crowd-funding to help Iran where need be. Where are the Muslim billionaires and millionaires or just the trusted big names who can crowd fund for the mentioned? If you do not do that, you failed your responsibilities on ch.49:9, ch.103, ch.91, etc. Muhamed Jah or xyz of the Gambia can say: I pledge up to one-million dollars to match the donations of ordinary Gambians — Meaning me and you can donate one to five dollars each to amount to two or up to ten million dollars, plus his million dollars and who else may donate like or more than him? Similarly, Dangoteh can pledge one billion dollars on matching donations, but call out the much richer Arabs, not just ordinary Nigerians… Again, then we may see peace without escalation or escalate towards peace. Countries like Turkey should not just donate money, but offer space where Iranians, Gambians, Russians, Chinese, etc can attack from. I did say: any Arab country that tries to stop the weapons of Iran should be attacked by Iran+. Is either an agreement or all out war in and beyond that region.

One of my Muslims friends was wrongly quoting a questionable hadiths and saying the Muslims should ‘fight’ for the Arabs or Iran? Well, I am not totally opposed to fighting for any oppressed folks, but fighting has levels. Is my friend and other muslims willing to donate first for three months or at what level of fighting before a voluntary army for liberation and will that continue as a new worldwide culture? He happens to be a Gambian, and I wonder what words and actions he offered or was willing to offer when President Jammeh was wronging Gambians? You fight for Arabs or Muslims, but will you fight for oppressed blacks and oppressed Muslims in Asia? I clearly believe in conscience more than religion, because religion is just one of the means to conscience but at what level and where do we agree religion or ‘Islam’ may be corrupted and need conscientious cleaning?

Beyond or the World: The title was selected as act, Saudis, Arabs, Muslims, and Beyond: Although Trump is largely evil, he does some good and does a lot of calculations. So if China and Russia clearly indicate they won’t sit idly, but choose conscience, then Trump will humble Netanyahu, who is arguably worse than Trump. Stop wishing for that, but create it. By offering hundreds of billions to Iran to build and buy weapons from China, North Korea, Turkey, and Russia as examples, then these countries will also be more willing to think. We know u.s or Israel accessing the resources of Iran will mean more weapons to fight Russia and China, especially if they proceed to conquer the rest of cowardly Arabia? The term ‘exhort each other to truth’ in ch.103 is both internal and external, it means suggest, think for, freedom of speech, suing to court, but also many other levels. It is indeed the forbidden super good deed in Saudi Arabia and many Muslim countries, it is arguably bigger than your so-called five pillars of Islam or at least bigger than the Pilgrimage to Mecca, Rome, and Jerusalem combined as what level of good deeds versus super good deeds? So humble up, because maybe Islam is coming back to Arabia+ as ‘stranger’ through Jarga Kebba Gigo or xyz…

Bounty on a head: Again, do not rush to this level, but what can you learn from the west putting a bounty on your heads, then reconcile as the head of Syria? It is Ok to say, within a week or twelve weeks, if Netanyahu did not agree on xyz , we will pay ten million dollars to you and/or your family if you arrest or kill him for killing so many civilians, including starving babies to death. An Israeli Soldier may do it, a tourist, Turkey or xyz can send a special missile.. I think an Ayatollah was very wrong in having a bounty on Salman Rushdie over words, but certain levels of evil actions demand actions if negotiations fail. Despite the leaning of my article, if the Muslims or Arabs are rejecting reasonable deals, I pray the guilty among them to fail, be punished by up to God, and God forgives those willing to repent, free the oppressed, and stop being stingy towards the poor.

Re-educating Muslims+: We know some Jews are very arrogant, hate Arabs, and risking the lives of even Jews. However, the reverse is also true and must be dealt with. The Muslims or many Muslims wrongly claim the Quhr-aahn as word of God, but the Quhr-aahn is actually largely ‘words of Angels, a revelation of God’ as per. 69:40 to 43. Human beings start with God and return to God for teaching and judgement. So humans and angels are between that journey in a very complex manner, but ch.103 can be a great help in that aspect. After reading the Quhr-aahn and reaching a certain age, ‘upon Allah believers put their trust [for learning, certain judgements, etc]. Upon dead prophets submitters or hypocritical religious folks bank on or put their trust on?

Four levels: level one with God, from the womb and mysterious helps; level two: your parents who got 10% , 90%, or xyz % of conscience towards meeting the world who also got from God for testing, contrasting, and learning; level three: the angels; then level four: will be with God or you can go lower to suffer.

Dangers of hadiths: First, many people do not know Muhammad (pbuh) forbade writing hadiths. So whenever you are echoing ‘hadiths’, you are potentially disrespecting Muhammad, choosing an exit he deems dangerous or unnecessary. Those two words are vital, or do not take every claim the disobedient may put forward. I do not want a long debate on that, but why didn’t his companions challenge him or claim Muhammad was delusional or has unnecessary fears? Long after his death, they started writing the hadiths in very careless ways. Some of you will claim authentic hadiths versus which ones? Still, Muhammad was opposed to writing the so-called authentic ones because you put them above the Quhr-aahn and even above conscience (God’s teaching as per ch.91)? Or which reasons you may forward?

Dangers of even ‘Authentic’ hadiths: The so-called five pillars of Islam came through a hadiths that many deem authentic, but I consider it questionable. Such a hadiths is a checklist that derails you from a much more important checklist in ch.103. It is not that any of the five is bad, but they may not be the top five, mindsets matter and derailment is dangerous.

Conflicting Dangerous Hadiths: There is a hadith that claims ‘the Arabs will be destroyed…’ Any Arab who believes in that hadiths will suffer unnecessarily and may forget many good verses in the Quhr-aahn that say: ‘anyone who believes in God (conscience) and do good (conscience), will be forgiven and rewarded…’ Then ask further questions if you believe in those questionable hadiths, is it all Arabs on judgement day, the Arabs before Muhammad, or which Arabs after muhammad? Are they to be destroyed for rejecting conscience or what precisely? I do not think being an Arab can be a crime or forever crime based on ch.49 and any reasonable mind. Even when my type generalises certain things about Arabs, we only mean the average or top Arabs at the time of writing, and may God bless the good Arabs and good of every race and gender.

Then another hadiths claim ‘you will fight the Jews until the trees/stones say: a Jew is hiding behind me, come kill him…’ So now it is the Jews who will be destroyed, but millions of Jews lived without destruction? Their crime is being a Jew and you replace the angels of death from thoughts or evil wishes to deserve what from God, the angels, and the good folks? Why is such not in the Quhr-aahn or why Muhammad forbade its writing, or which evil Arab wrote it to unsuspecting folks until blacks and Asian Muslims believe and claim it to warrant more than atom’s weight for judgement? These are very dangerous hadiths and why I cannot claim every killed Palestinian is innocent. If you believe all Jews should be killed, then you perhaps deserve to be killed by Jews or face God for which level of Judgement? Stop misleading the kids or claiming they are all martyrs. Just like a bad Jew deserves up to death and faces God, a bad Muslim deserves a similar fate.

Right Exit: You have no choice when you are introduced to the Quhr-aahn, Bible, or xyz, but your exit or elevated platform should be the Lord of conscience. Religion, culture, and governments (states) are all claiming to be conscientious, but are they 100% conscientious or above higher conscience through ch.103? The Quhr-aahn is largely a book of conscience, but you need the God of conscience to explain to you what many things in that book means based on generation(s), as per ch.75: 17 to 19. May God bless me to satisfaction, bless the trying souls, and bless Showlove Trinity: Let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have Fun.

By Jarga kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer.

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.