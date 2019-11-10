10 amazing hacks with coke that will surprise you

Coke is one of the most popular soft drinks on the planet, but if you think it can be used only for drinking, here’s a surprise! It can be used as a cleaner for various household items like battery terminals, clogged drains, windshields and door handles. If you have extra cola at home and you are planning to abstain from drinking it use it in daily life to resolve various problems. Scroll down to know more.

Defroster Just pour some coke on the windshield of your car and let it sit for a few minutes. Ice will eventually come off from the windshield as coke defrosts ice due to the presence of acids in it.

Clean the toilet bowl

This fizzy drink can actually remove hard stains on the inside of a toilet bowl. Pour one can of coke directly on the toilet bowl. Let it sit for several hours. Use a toilet brush to scrub away the stains and flush.

Remove stains from clothes

Soak the stain with coke for about five minutes, then wash normally. The acid will remove stains on your clothes.

Rust fighter

If your objects are rusted, dip the rusted object into a bowl of coke or soak a cloth in coke and try to rub the rust away. The chemicals in the drink will stop the corrosion process and the rust starts to loosen up and can be easily taken off.

Odor killer

Coke works magically for removing foul odor. Pour coke over the affected areas and you will get rid of the problem almost instantly.

Get rid of snails and slugs

If these pests are invading your house, place a bowl of coke in the yard. The sugar in the coke attracts slugs and snails and the acid kills them.

Gum removal

Pour some coke over gumy hair and let it sit for a few minutes. It will be easier for you to pick that gum off your hair due to presence of acid in the coke that weakens the keratin in hair and hardens the gum, making it easier to remove.

Loosen clogged drains

If you don’t have any drain cleaner in the house, coke comes to the rescue. Pour a bottle of coke down the drain and thanks to the phosphoric acid in the drink, the debris will clear.

Pain neutralizer

If you have been bitten by a bug or strung by a bee, just pour a little of this wonder fizz on the affected area and your pain will be neutralized in seconds.

Clean car battery terminals

Pour some coke over the battery terminals and let it sit for a while. Use a toothbrush, gently to brush and wipe off the residue with a wet cloth. The acid present in coke helps in removing corrosion from the battery.