Born in Enugu, Nigeria, in 1977, Adichie has received popular and critical acclaim since the publication of her first novel, Purple Hibiscus, in 2003.

She is widely regarded as one of the most important voices to have emerged in contemporary African literature and has been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards.

Adichie is often spoken of in the same breath as Achebe, with many believing she has assumed his creative mantel.

While meant as a form of tribute, such comparisons run the risk of deflecting attention from the singularity of Adichie’s authorial voice and vision.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

With the publication of Half of a Yellow Sun in 2006, for instance, she explored the Biafran War that was so central to Achebe’s literary project, among many others.

But there is no sense in which the novel is imitative, with its commercial and critical success confirming Adichie’s unique presence on the global literary stage.

As an author who divides her time between Nigeria and the US, she has drawn on her own experiences in a collection of short stories titled The Thing Around Your Neck (2009), as well as her most recent novel, Americanah (2013).

On the basis of her achievements to date, many predict Adichie’s status and profile will continue to grow.

