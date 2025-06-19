Zubaida Umar Attends PPP Summit, Seeks Private Sector Role in Disaster Management

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, on Wednesday joined prominent stakeholders in Nigeria’s economic and infrastructure sectors at the 2025 Nigeria Public Private Partnership (PPP) Summit, reaffirming her agency’s commitment to fostering stronger collaboration between the government and private sector in addressing national challenges.

Held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, the high-level summit was organized by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

The event brought together policymakers, investors, and development experts for a series of thematic sessions and technical discussions focused on unlocking the potential of Nigeria’s transport and infrastructure sectors through effective PPP frameworks.

Mrs. Umar, who was appointed as NEMA’s Director General earlier this year, brings a wealth of experience in public finance, economic planning, and institutional reforms. Her previous roles in government have seen her spearhead fiscal transparency initiatives and promote strategic alliances aimed at national development.

In her remarks at the summit, she highlighted the growing importance of private sector involvement in building Nigeria’s disaster preparedness and response systems.

According to her, leveraging private sector innovation, infrastructure, and logistics expertise can significantly enhance NEMA’s capacity to manage risks and respond to emergencies more effectively.

Her participation at the summit underscores a shift in NEMA’s operational strategy, focusing on integrated and sustainable disaster management solutions through inclusive partnerships with private entities and development stakeholders.