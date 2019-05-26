Zamfara: PDP Hails Matawalle, Others as INEC Bows to Supreme Court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated their Zamfara State Governor-elect, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, all federal and state legislators-elect, as well as people of Zamfara describing their victory as the triumph of the will of the people over manipulative forces.

This came as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday declared Matawalle winner of Zamfara governorship election. INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, announced this during a press conference in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

‘’This victory is a clear pointer to the fact that no matter how long manipulations and anti-democratic tendencies appear to thrive, justice and the will of the people always prevail at the end of the day’’, PDP said.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who made this known in a statement however, assures the people of Zamfara of a purposeful, people-based and result-oriented leadership that will unite and revitalise the state for the greater good, in line with the wishes and aspiration of the people.

According to the PDP, ‘’Zamfara is blessed with abundant human and natural resources adding that the in-coming administration will direct all energies towards harnessing such resources for the wellbeing of all the people. We are therefore, urging the people of Zamfara to resist all forces of division and unite behind their new leaders to move the state forward.’’

In congratulating the people of Zamfara, the party expressed optimism that justice will prevail in its effort to retrieve all its stolen mandate, particularly the Presidential mandate that Nigerians freely gave to Atiku Abubakar, at the courts.

In the mean time, the INEC boss also said the PDP won in all elective positions in the state, pointing out that this followed the Supreme Court decision sacking all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the general election.

The apex court had ruled that APC, President Muhammadu Buhari’s party, did not hold a valid primary election and subsequently voided its votes.

Matawalle had scored 189,452 to emerge second in the governorship election.