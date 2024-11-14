YouTube Expands AI Remixing Feature for Creators

YouTube is advancing its AI capabilities with a new tool that allows select creators to remix songs by altering their style or genre.

This update builds on the company’s Dream Track toolset, which lets users generate AI-driven tracks featuring vocals from artists like John Legend, Demi Lovato, and Sia.

The new feature, part of an experimental rollout, enables creators to restyle tracks by providing descriptive prompts.

Once processed, a 30-second snippet is generated for use in YouTube Shorts.

The remixed clips will retain the original song’s core vocals and lyrics while introducing a fresh sound or mood.

YouTube will tag these AI-modified tracks appropriately, ensuring the original songs and their creators are credited.

This effort aligns with YouTube’s partnership with Universal Music Group, designed to compensate rights holders for their contributions.

With competition from other platforms like Hook, which offers similar remixing capabilities, YouTube continues to innovate in the AI music space.

