Yelwata Massacre: Armed Herdsmen Want to Take Over Benue ‐Shaakaa

A Benue-based public affairs analyst, Stephanie Shaakaa, has described the recent bloodlettings in Yelwata as a coordinated invasion by armed herdsmen, not mere clashes with poor farmers.

In a telephone interview with The News Chronicle, Shaakaa criticized the state government’s portrayal of the violence as reprisal attacks, accusing Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration of downplaying the crisis and failing to act decisively.

“What’s happening is not a clash. It’s a systematic armed invasion. These attacks are calculated. The assailants strike in the dead of night when villagers are most vulnerable.” She said.

Shaakaa dismissed the government’s official death toll, claiming that the real number is significantly higher.

“From my interactions with victims, over 200 people were killed on Sunday night alone. Forget the governor’s figures. They don’t reflect the reality on the ground.”

She alleged that the invaders occupy these torn communities after forcing residents to flee.

“They [ Armed Herdsmen] want to take over our land. If you go to the villages where these attacks happened, it would shock you to see that the attackers have already taken over the homes of these natives. If you visit the affected villages, you’ll see that the attackers have already taken over people’s homes.”

While accusing the governor of sanitizing the narrative to protect his political interests, Shaakaa stated further;

“And this is not just a one-off event. It has been happening for years with a disturbing frequency and a devastating consequences. Government like to paint it like a reprisal attack. There is no reason for them to come back and attack. There is nothing like a reprisal attack.

“That is so wrong a narrative. The governor is trying to paint this picture to maintain his seat. He gives the attacks different names on things on different occasion”

Recall that over a hundred persons have been killed following an overnight raid by suspected armed herdsmen late Friday into Saturday morning in Yelwata, a town in Benue State.