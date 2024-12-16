Yahaya Bello Denies Rift with Tinubu, Threatens Legal Action

Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has refuted a report by an online platform, Daily Excessive, claiming he made statements suggesting he would expose how President Bola Tinubu became Nigeria’s leader.

In a statement issued on Sunday Night by Michael Ohiare, Director of the Yahaya Bello Media Office, the report was dismissed as false, misleading, and an attempt to tarnish the former governor’s reputation and his relationship with the president.

“Our attention has been drawn to a baseless and mischievous report by an obscure blog, Daily Excessive, falsely quoting Alhaji Yahaya Bello as saying he would reveal how President Tinubu became Nigeria’s president. This is a ridiculous fabrication aimed at creating friction between the president and the former governor,” Ohiare said.

He added that the claims were not only unfounded but also exposed the desperation of detractors attempting to smear Bello’s image.

“The court records are public documents, and any informed Nigerian knows that Yahaya Bello has only entered pleas in the cases before him. Trials have not yet commenced, making the report entirely fabricated and absurd,” the statement noted.

Ohiare emphasized that the former governor maintains great respect for President Tinubu and the office he holds.

He accused certain politicians of orchestrating the false report as part of a smear campaign.

The statement also warned that the security agencies have been alerted to uncover those behind the fake news and vowed to pursue legal action against them.

“Alhaji Yahaya Bello remains committed to supporting the president and the All Progressives Congress. The mischief makers behind this baseless report will face the full consequences of their actions,” Ohiare concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...