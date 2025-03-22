WorldCupQ: Osimhen’s Brace against Rwanda Rekindles Super Eagles’ World Cup Hopes

The Super Eagles of Nigeria secured a crucial victory over Rwanda at Stade Amahoro in Kigali, reigniting their hopes for 2026 World Cup qualification.

Under the leadership of their new manager, Eric Chelle, Nigeria is ushering in a fresh era. Chelle has not disappointed, instead restoring faith in the team with this significant win on Matchday 5 of the CAF World Cup qualifiers in Group C.

Victor Osimhen was the standout performer, scoring twice in the first half. His first goal came from an Ademola Lookman cross, which he expertly chipped in, while his second was assisted by AC Milan forward Samuel Chukwueze. With this brace, Osimhen (25 goals) has surpassed Segun Adegbami (23) to become Nigeria’s second-highest all-time goalscorer, trailing only the legendary Rashidi Yekini.

The Super Eagles displayed sharpness and hunger, starting the game strongly. Towards the end of the first half, they absorbed pressure but regained control in the second half with key tactical adjustments. Nigeria dominated possession with 55% compared to Rwanda’s 45% and registered eight goal attempts, three on target, with two converted into goals.

Despite expectations for big-name substitutions, Chelle opted for a strategic approach. Instead of introducing Victor Boniface or Sadiq Umar, he handed 24-year-old Genk forward Emmanuel Arokodare his debut, replacing Osimhen. Other substitutions included Raphael Onyedika for Chukwueze, Bruno Onyeamachi for Ola Aina, and Yusuf Alhassan for Bright Osayi.

Following this victory, Nigeria secured their first win of the qualifiers after three draws and one loss, placing them fourth in Group C with six points. Their next fixture is a home game against bottom-placed Zimbabwe, where a win could propel them to second place, depending on the outcome of Rwanda’s clash with Benin Republic.