WORDS TO ELDERS, LEADERS AND ELITES: What is your legacy?

(Legacy: what people remember about you..)
I beg you!
Permit me to share my thoughts
Just friendly words in your ears
Perhaps only for those who want to listen
Imagine there are no countries
It isn’t hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no religion, too
Imagine no possessions
Wonder if you can
No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man
And woman too!
Imagine all the people
Living life in peace
Imagine that…
Then, imagine our dear country!
How does one explain all the hatred?
The fear throughout our land
Is it insecurity that breeds fear?
Is it fear that breeds hatred?
We are a product of our environment
Yes, it is true!
Hatred breeds hatred
Yes, it is true!
Love breeds love
Yes, it is true!
We can all have evil tendencies
That is also true!
It takes sophistication
To bury our evil ways
Sophistication has levels
Oga, what is your level?
Talking about our Ogas
There are some
Elders, leaders, and elites
Who think they own Nigeria
And can do what they like
And yes, for some time
That dream seems real
But, it is only a dream
So, let me tell you
For this is the basic truth
The future as I see it
From my own sweet slumber
When you wake up
There will be two
Two types of people in Nigeria
I don’t know if you or I will be here
Maybe in Europe, Dubai or America
Or dead, if we are lucky
There will be two
Two types of people
The criminals with guns
And knives in the bush
And the other people
Hiding from them
Perhaps, our destruction
Is your desire
Is this your legacy?
So, let us start a conversation
With some home truths
There are some
Elders, leaders, and elites
Who rule Nigeria
And do what they like
And yes, at this time
The dream is real
But, it is only a dream
As sweet as it seems
Right now, the plan is to plunder
To excel in mismanagement
To create disorderliness and fear
To turn friends into enemies
Using pawns in the Ministries
And other organizations
Putting people in positions of power
Many unmerited for sure
Destroying our nation
By dumbing down education
Putting all at risk
Of being governed
By the mediocre
But, all of this is destroying
The fabric of this nation
Tearing up principles and protocols
A recipe for disaster
You can take that to the bank
Some think stomach infrastructure
Oh, it is worse than that
It debases the people
Bringing out evil tendencies
Creating a criminal class
And Furthermore
Some are arming bad-mannered boys
Allowing them to kidnap, kill and rape
Anyone not from their ilk
Without conscience or consequence
To condone kidnapping is bad
But not rape for sure
You think your wives are safe
But, you don’t know for sure
For now, it seems a nice dream
Yet, you will wake up from this
To find the nightmare on your door
Asking for your daughters too
For evil is evil
Regardless of whom you are
It will visit you too for sure
To wreck your life
Because in the end
Evil never wins
Yes, it is true!
God has a way
Of taking care of His own
And His message is to
Love all, even your enemies
You may say I’m a dreamer
But, I’m not the only one
I hope someday you will join us
And be liberated from fear…
Imagine that…
NB: Credits to Music by John Lennon