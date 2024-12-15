Winning And Bringing Rivers State To APC Is A Task That Must Be Done- Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje has revealed plans by the ruling Party to sickle Rivers state into the APC fold.

The former governor of Kano state who stated this at the Inauguration Of Rivers APC Exco In Port Harcourt on Saturday December 14, explained that APC is looking at spreading its influence across the Southern region.

“You are to ensure that there is internal democracy. You are to ensure that there are more entrants into the party. Use your political dexterity to ensure that our party is growing from strength to strength. It is your responsibility to ensure that there is peace and stability.

“You are of the South-South zone; you are aware that during the Buhari administration, we were able to take one state, Cross River. We were able to cross from PDP to APC. And during President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s administration, we were able to win squarely Edo State.

“Out of six, we have recovered two. So, since we have started with that, Rivers State is our target. Rivers State, we are here for you. Therefore, to win and bring Rivers State to APC is a task that must be done.” He added.

