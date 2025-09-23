spot_img
Wike Beams with Pride as Son Jordan Joins Nigerian Bar

News
By: Pius Kadon

Jordan, son of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has officially joined the ranks of Nigeria’s legal practitioners.

 

He was among the latest batch of lawyers called to the bar on Tuesday at the Nigerian Law School in Abuja.

 

At the ceremony, Wike participated in a procession alongside members of the Body of Benchers, while his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Wike, proudly joined in celebrating their son’s milestone.

 

Sharing photos from the event, Wike’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, described the minister and his wife as “happy dad and mum” beaming with pride as Jordan received his call to bar.

Pius Kadon
