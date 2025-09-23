spot_img
September 23, 2025 - 3:35 PM

LASU VC Urges Integration of Technology in Theatre Arts

Education
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

LASU Theatre Arts students

The Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello, has called for the integration of technology into the teaching and practice of theatre arts in Nigeria, stressing that the survival of the profession depends on its ability to adapt to digital realities.

Prof. Olatunji Bello made the call at the 2025 annual conference of the Society of Nigerian Theatre Artists (SONTA), held at LASU, Ojo, with the theme: “Technology, Intercultural Dialogue and the Future of the Performing Arts.” It was the first time in almost four decades that LASU hosted the conference.

“The theme of this year’s SONTA conference is both timely and thought provoking,” she said.

“It invites us to reflect on how evolving technologies are transforming the way we create, share and experience performance. It also challenges us to embrace intercultural dialogue as a tool for unity, empathy and innovation.”

Highlighting LASU’s commitment to the creative industry, the VC noted that the university established the School of Creativity, Culture and Tourism Studies in 2023 to consolidate the teaching of creative disciplines under one faculty.

She added that hosting the conference reaffirmed LASU’s belief that the performing arts are not just a means of entertainment but also instruments of education, empowerment and transformation.

In his remarks, the outgoing SONTA President, Prof. Gowon Doki, emphasized that technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence, had become central to theatre practice.

“Technology today is no longer a side chick but the main wife.

“If we are to remain relevant in this fast-changing world driven by AI, then efforts must be intensified to reconcile practice with the fundamental principles of Artificial Intelligence,” Doki said.

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
