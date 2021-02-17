Why I Changed From Gospel To Afro Music – Nigerian Singer, Daruks

In this riveting with TNC, Nigerian singer, Rukevwe Ohwovorione whose stage name is Daruks, revealed why he changed from gospel to afro music. He shed light on the challenges he has been facing, why he frequently releases songs, and also his journey towards finding true love.

TNC: First, let me congratulate you for making concerted efforts to carve a niche for yourself in the music industry. You hold a Bsc in Fine and Applied Arts. Why did you choose to pursue a career in music and not in your field of study?

Daruks: I do not just pursue a career in music. I also practice art which helps me to generate money to pursue my music career as well. Music is Art likewise; they are all expressions of our thoughts, emotions, and beliefs to pass a message or to educate.

TNC: You started as a gospel singer. Why did you change to afro? Do you have any regrets about switching to afro? Does your new choice resonate with your Christian life?

Daruks: Gospel music is truly my thing right from when I began my career, I changed because when the platform is yet to be developed, as a gospel artist you have to struggle really hard to fund your career because there are no big labels out there who would want to sign and push your music in Nigeria. Music is expensive especially in the aspect of promotion and most churches would rather use you as a church singer than to assist your music career as a recording artist. I had friends then who had good gospel songs that were able to manage to launch an album but couldn’t even realize their capital for their studio sessions. You may want to judge that is it about money but I’ll just say this, when you give out value, it is expected to get value in return and if you don’t; you are not affecting lives yet.

I sing regular songs about what’s happening in the society about life, love, beauty, sex, government and so on, that doesn’t make me a pagan or less spiritual, I express my perspective or view on certain issues and things, and that is art. Music is a language of expression whether Gospel or regular music.

TNC: What are some of the challenges you have encountered in your journey so far? If you are given the opportunity to collaborate with any artist, who would it be and why?

Daruks: Fund is always a problem for upcoming Artists such as me, there is never enough money for music promotion and collaboration. Having good music is not enough to put anyone in the spotlight, but a good promotion and marketing trigger the magic. I own a mini studio and I produce, mix and master my music but yet I can’t still afford some expensive gadgets I love to polish my sound with, I do not underestimate good musical equipment because quality makes the difference.

I will love to collaborate with Artists like Davido, Starboy, Nonso Amadi, Burna Boy, Simi, and others with good sound and content.

TNC: You frequently release songs. What is your inspiration? What is your proudest musical achievement so far?

Daruks: I always say I am music because my inspiration comes from anything. I can write and produce 3 songs every week if I want to, that’s how good I developed myself,

I can’t acclaim of any proud musical achievement because my best is yet to come and I am pregnant with lots of expectations.

TNC: Do you think Nigerian afro musicians get the recognition they deserve? What can they do to be better?

Daruks: Afro sound is currently trending and is widely appreciated in the world, but I still feel we should focus more on our content because that’s the issue I see, most hit songs are just good beats but poor content like a head without a brain.

TNC: Following your recent post about finding love, are we expecting wedding bells soon? How difficult was it to find true love?

Daruks: I am a love person with an open mind, I didn’t just find love, but finding the one that last is always an issue for any struggling young man in Nigeria. It’s not easy to chase love and a career together but God is helping me coupled with hard work. I found love but time is a revealer of things, even as gold is tested with fire to reveal its purest nature, so is love tested with time.

TNC: If you were not a musician, what would you be doing right now? What do you like most about making music?

Daruks: I wanted to study law but I had to ignore that admission for Art because of my love and passion for it. Music has always been there. Right now am working on several songs which are yet to be mixed and also making art piece for clients who need my services.

I love the art of music production, being able to create something out of nothing in terms of lyrics and sound is awesome and fascinating to me.

TNC: Do you find fulfillment in what you do? Is it a career path you would like your children to venture into?

Daruks: Yes I feel fulfilled despite the fact that the monetary value is not yet manifesting well in my bank account. As for my unborn children, I can’t choose a career for them. The best I can do is to advise and support them in what they choose to do with their lives.