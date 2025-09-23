Why Hon. Ifeanyi Peter Uzokwe’s Bills on Entrepreneurship and Housing Deserve National Support

Hon. Ifeanyi Peter Uzokwe’s recent appearance on Channels TV’s Gavel to present two critical bills should not pass quietly. The first seeks to establish a National Institute of Entrepreneur Development in partnership with Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), Nnewi. The second proposes a National Urban Housing Scheme for Low-Income Earners in Nigeria. Together, these bills speak directly to two of Nigeria’s most pressing challenges—job creation and affordable housing—and deserve urgent bipartisan support.

Tackling Nigeria’s Housing Deficit

Nigeria faces a staggering housing deficit estimated at 28 million units, requiring more than ₦21 trillion in investment to bridge the gap. The consequences are visible: overcrowded informal settlements, rising rents, and deteriorating living conditions for low- and middle-income households. Addressing this crisis requires more than piecemeal projects; it demands a national framework that sets standards, mobilizes private capital, and channels public resources where they are most impactful.

A National Urban Housing Scheme would create affordable units at scale while reducing slum proliferation. Importantly, it can be structured to attract public-private partnerships (PPPs) where government provides land, regulation, and subsidies, while private developers deliver units faster and more efficiently. Models from Kenya and South Africa show that legislated housing schemes, supported by transparent PPPs, can expand stock while creating jobs across the construction value chain.

Entrepreneurship as a Job-Creation Engine

Parallel to the housing crisis is the challenge of youth unemployment. Over 53% of Nigerian youths are unemployed or underemployed, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Globally, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) account for more than 60% of jobs. In Nigeria, SMEs contribute nearly 50% to GDP and are the backbone of local economies, yet they remain constrained by weak infrastructure, limited finance, and lack of structured training.

Hon. Uzokwe’s proposal for a National Institute of Entrepreneur Development is timely. By anchoring the institute with a proven industrial partner like Innoson, the initiative ensures that training is not abstract but connected to real industrial and market needs. Innoson, Nigeria’s flagship vehicle manufacturer, already supports local suppliers and apprenticeships. Linking entrepreneurial training with industries like automotive and construction would help graduates transition directly into employment or enterprise creation.

The Synergy Between the Two Bills

The brilliance of these proposals lies in their complementarity. Housing delivery is not just about bricks and mortar; it requires a strong supply chain of local contractors, artisans, and suppliers. An entrepreneurship institute can equip young Nigerians to fill these roles, reducing reliance on imports for building materials and keeping more value within the economy.

At the same time, secure and affordable housing improves household stability, enabling entrepreneurs and workers to focus on productivity rather than survival. By passing both bills together, lawmakers can create a virtuous cycle: entrepreneurs power housing delivery, and housing projects generate opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Making It Work

Of course, financing and governance remain the critical tests. For housing, the bill should clearly define low-income eligibility, standardize designs for cost efficiency, and mandate transparency in beneficiary selection. For entrepreneurship, the institute must go beyond classroom training to provide access to finance, business development services, and internships.

To guarantee impact, both bills should be embedded within a monitorable framework: annual targets for housing units delivered, SMEs trained, jobs created, and local content share. This will reassure citizens and investors that the bills are not symbolic but transformative.

A Call to Action

Nigeria stands at a crossroads. With urbanization accelerating and a young, restless population demanding opportunities, incremental policies will not suffice. Hon. Uzokwe’s twin proposals offer a strategic response: build homes for those who need them most, and build entrepreneurs who can drive the economy forward.

Lawmakers should treat these bills as national priorities, not partisan interests. Citizens should see them as investments in dignity and opportunity. And the private sector should embrace them as frameworks that reduce risk and open new markets.

If passed and properly implemented, these bills can mark a turning point—where Nigeria begins to close its housing deficit while unlocking the entrepreneurial energy of its people.

Linus Anagboso

Colummnist | Strategic Digital Communicator.

Author of BIG PEN Unfiltered