Tinubu Hails Damilola Ogunbiyi on Forbes Sustainability Leaders 2025 List

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has congratulated Ms. Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, for being the only Nigerian named among Forbes Sustainability Leaders 2025.

Forbes recognized 50 global figures driving climate action, with Ms. Ogunbiyi earning her spot for championing clean, inclusive energy solutions.

In a statement made available to The News Chronicle on Tuesday, the President praised her efforts in advancing equitable energy access, especially through the UN-led Energy Compacts and the Mission 300 initiative to deliver electricity to 300 million Africans by 2030.

He said the honour reflects not only Ms. Ogunbiyi’s excellence but also Nigeria’s growing role in shaping sustainable solutions worldwide.

President Tinubu urged her to continue inspiring young Nigerians and women across Africa, wishing her greater success as she proudly represents the nation on the global stage.