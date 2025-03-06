Why Do Nigerian Women Fail To Support Their Own, And Always Divided?

The idea of women supporting women is often promoted in public discourse, but in Nigeria, this concept rarely translates into action. Time and again, Nigerian women have failed to stand together, especially when one of their own faces challenges. Whether in politics, business, or activism, the absence of solidarity among women has allowed patriarchal dominance to persist, keeping them marginalized.

A recent example is the backlash against Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is currently embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal. Instead of rallying behind her or ensuring she receives a fair hearing, many women have chosen to align with her male detractors. This pattern is not new. When a woman finds herself at the center of controversy or dares to challenge male dominance, Nigerian women are often the first to criticize rather than support her.

Consider the case of Sarah Jibril, Nigeria’s first female presidential candidate. Her campaign was a historic moment, yet during the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primaries in 2011, she received just one vote, her own. Despite women making up nearly half of Nigeria’s population, they failed to support her bid for leadership. Had even a fraction of female voters backed her, she could have strengthened the case for women in politics. Instead, she was left isolated by those who should have championed her cause.

The foregoing collective seeming sin which this writer believes most Nigerian women are guilty of contradicts what obtains in Tanzania, an African country, where its President Samia Suluhu Hassan has received significant support from women in her country, with statistical evidence showing a rise in female representation under her leadership.

Currently, 36% of Tanzania’s cabinet ministers are women, the highest in the nation’s history. She also appointed Tanzania’s first female defense minister, Stergomena Tax, and ensured that nearly half (13 out of 28) of her newly appointed judges were women. Many Tanzanian women have expressed pride in her leadership, with notable figures and ordinary citizens acknowledging her efforts in empowering women in governance and beyond.

In fact, the situation surrounding Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has once again highlighted this disunity. In other societies, women rally around their own during crises, ensuring fairness before passing judgment. In Nigeria, however, women often lead protests against fellow women, reinforcing patriarchal narratives that seek to keep them suppressed. The protests against Natasha are a reflection of this deep-seated internalized misogyny, where women betray their own for the approval of a male-dominated system.

Why do Nigerian women struggle to support each other? Several factors contribute to this troubling trend. One major issue is societal conditioning. From an early age, Nigerian girls are taught to see other women as competitors rather than allies. This mindset persists into adulthood, where female success is often met with suspicion rather than celebration. Instead of lifting each other up, many women view their peers’ achievements as a threat.

Another factor is the culture of male validation. Even educated and accomplished Nigerian women often seek approval from men over solidarity with other women. This need for male endorsement means that when a woman faces adversity, others distance themselves to avoid being labeled as sympathizers. This was evident in Sarah Jibril’s case, and it is playing out again with Natasha. Women frequently align with men, even when it is against their collective interests because doing so provides temporary security within a patriarchal system.

The political sphere is particularly affected by this lack of unity. While men collaborate to protect their political interests, women struggle to support female candidates. Throughout Nigeria’s history, female politicians have faced immense challenges in securing votes from women despite advocating for policies beneficial to them. Sarah Jibril’s experience should have served as a lesson, but history continues to repeat itself. Female candidates often endure ridicule, skepticism, and even sabotage from their own gender, making it nearly impossible for them to break into leadership roles.

If Nigerian women hope to challenge male dominance in society, they must change this self-defeating behavior. Complaining about male chauvinism while simultaneously enabling it through disunity is counterproductive. There must be a deliberate effort to support one another. When a woman runs for office, other women should champion her cause. When a woman is accused of wrongdoing, her peers should ensure she gets a fair hearing instead of immediately condemning her. When a woman achieves success, it should be celebrated, not questioned.

The consequences of continued female disunity are severe. As long as Nigerian women remain divided, men will continue to control politics, business, and societal affairs. Women will remain in the background, mere spectators while men make decisions that affect their lives. Women’s progress in Nigeria cannot be left to chance, it requires collective effort, collaboration, and, most importantly, unwavering support for one another.

It is time for Nigerian women to recognize the power of unity. If they stand together, they can challenge outdated societal norms, demand greater representation in leadership, and create a more equitable society for future generations. But if they continue to undermine one another, they will remain where they have always been, on the sidelines, watching as men dictate the course of history.

Now the question, why do Nigerian women fail to support their own, and always divided? In fact, the foregoing question would for a long time remained unanswered as long as Nigerian women continue to fight and hate among themselves.

Against the backdrop of the foregoing view, the choice is clear: unite and rise, or remain divided and fall.