Gunmen Issue Threats to Tinubu and Wike Over Rivers Political Crisis, Order Non-Indigenes to Leave

Unidentified gunmen have sent a strong warning to President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, regarding the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

In a viral video, the armed group threatened to take action if the crisis is not resolved. They also ordered non-indigenes residing in the state to leave immediately, claiming that their safety could no longer be guaranteed.

The political tension in Rivers State has been escalating in recent months due to a power struggle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Despite efforts at reconciliation, the crisis remains unresolved, leading to growing concerns about security and stability in the state.

Authorities are yet to respond to the threats, but security agencies have been urged to take necessary measures to prevent violence and ensure the safety of all residents