Wherever You Go, We Go – Gov Yusuf Pledges Loyalty to Kwankwaso

Governor Abba Yusuf has reaffirmed his allegiance to New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, declaring that his political supporters will follow the former governor “wherever he goes.”

Speaking to 484 councillors from all 44 LGAs at the Kano Government House on Sunday, Yusuf emphasized unity within the party and charged grassroots leaders to stay connected with their communities.

“You are the eyes and ears of the government at the grassroots,” Yusuf said, via a statement from his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa. “Listen to your people and bring back their most urgent needs we will act.”

The governor announced that nearly ₦5 billion has been earmarked for ward-level projects, including classroom construction, drainage systems, and other key infrastructure needs. He stressed transparency and accountability in delivering these projects.

This declaration comes as the political landscape shifts, with high-profile defections rocking opposition parties.

Following ex-PDP vice-presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa’s defection to the APC, speculation is rife that more opposition figures could jump ship.