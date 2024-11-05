WhatsApp Restricted in Equatorial Guinea Following 400-Sex Videos Involving ANIF Head Engonga and Wives of Top Officials

Baltasar Engonga, the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), has been arrested after being implicated in a sex scandal involving over 400 explicit videos of his encounters with the wives of prominent public figures.

The scandal came to light on October 30, 2024, when authorities conducted unannounced searches of Engonga’s home and office as part of a fraud investigation. During these searches, officials uncovered a trove of CDs containing recorded material that has since sparked national outrage.

The videos reportedly include interactions with high-profile individuals, including the sister of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the wife of the Director General of Police, and approximately 20 wives of ministers.

In response to the scandal, which local media outlet Ahora EG has described as unprecedented in the country’s history, the Equatorial Guinean government swiftly enacted measures to restore public trust. On November 1, 2024, Vice President Teddy Nguema Obiang Mangue announced the immediate suspension of all officials involved in sexual relations within ministry offices, reinforcing a zero-tolerance policy toward misconduct.

“The government will take severe measures against these acts since they constitute a flagrant violation of the Code of Conduct and the Public Ethics Law,” Nguema stated on his official X account. He further emphasized that “ethics and respect are fundamental in our administration,” vowing to maintain public service integrity.

To further combat misconduct, Nguema revealed plans to install surveillance cameras in all state offices. This initiative aims to ensure compliance with public service laws and deter inappropriate behavior among officials. “We will not admit any fault that denigrates the integrity of our administration,” he asserted.

In a controversial move, the government has also imposed restrictions on WhatsApp, preventing citizens from downloading and sharing multimedia files via mobile data, effective immediately. This decision has drawn criticism from the public, with many expressing frustration over their inability to share photos, videos, and audio without relying on WiFi networks.

Under current laws, Equatorial Guinea’s Attorney General, Nzang Nguema, clarified that consensual relations are not criminal. However, he raised concerns about public health risks and the potential for sexually transmitted diseases arising from Engonga’s alleged activities.

