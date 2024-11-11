WhatsApp Beta for Android Faces Major Green Screen Glitch

WhatsApp beta users on Android are encountering a frustrating bug that turns the entire screen green when accessing chats or messages.

The issue appears in the beta version 2.24.24.5 and renders devices unresponsive until the app is closed.

Unlike permanent screen damage seen in OLED displays, where green lines are common, this bug affects the entire screen, making the app nearly unusable.

However, the stable version of WhatsApp remains unaffected, and iOS beta users have not reported similar issues.

For those facing this glitch, Meta is expected to release an update to fix it, but no timeline has been confirmed yet.

In the meantime, users can opt out of the beta version or use WhatsApp on alternate devices like laptops or tablets.

If the problem persists, reinstalling the stable version of WhatsApp after backing up chats on Google Cloud might be the best solution.

While testing beta versions can offer new features, users of essential apps like WhatsApp may want to be cautious about these kinds of risks.

