WhatsApp Adds Extra Layer of Privacy for Chats

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature aimed at giving users more control over their private conversations.

On Wednesday, the messaging platform shared that it will begin rolling out an option called “Advanced Chat Privacy,” which helps keep shared content within a chat more secure.

This feature stops people in a conversation from exporting the chat history or letting media files automatically download to their phone.

It also blocks any attempt to mention or interact with Meta AI in that chat.

While it doesn’t currently stop people from taking screenshots, WhatsApp says more privacy tools may be added in future updates, including one that might deal with screenshots.

The update is designed for situations where group members may not know each other well but need a safe space to talk.

This could include support groups or discussions about personal or community matters.

By adding this setting, WhatsApp wants users to feel more comfortable sharing in such spaces.

To activate the feature, users can go to the specific chat, tap on its name, and select the “Advanced Chat Privacy” option.

It’s being rolled out in phases and will eventually be available for both private and group chats.

Even though WhatsApp already uses end-to-end encryption, this new feature gives users an extra level of control over how their messages and shared media are handled.

It joins other privacy tools on the platform like disappearing messages and chat lock.