However, the extent of the injuries and the current condition of the Jamaican forward have not been revealed by the club, which has promised to provide an update in due course.

A club statement reads:

“West Ham United can confirm that striker Michail Antonio was involved in a road traffic accident earlier today.

The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Michail, his family, and friends at this time.

The club will issue an update in due course.”