Grok AI Now Free for All X Users Without Subscription

X has removed the paywall for its AI chatbot, Grok, making it available to all users at no cost.
Previously limited to X Premium members, Grok can now be accessed for free with certain limitations.
Users can send up to 10 prompts and generate 10 images every two hours.
However, they can only analyze three images daily without opting for a subscription.
This new move introduces a freemium approach, similar to the business models of other AI platforms.
Grok was earlier available to X Premium members at $8 per month or $84 annually.
xAI, the company behind Grok, recently raised $6 billion in funding, bringing its total funding to $12 billion.