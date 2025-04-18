Weep Not For Him!!

Today is Good friday! In many Catholic Churches the dramatization of the Passion of Christ / Stations of the Cross would take place, some this morning others in the afternoon.

It has become a norm many look forward to. They enjoy every bit of it, reminiscencing with real time disposition the agony and pains of Jesus over 2000 years ago.

The truth is, what we watch being dramatized happened over 2000 years ago. Jesus isn’t being crucified again in flesh and blood . He isn’t being spat at, crowned again with thorns in flesh and blood . None of those things dramatized in a very graphical emotion laddened manner is happening real time.

Though gory to elicit pity and emotions, there is more to it than meets the eyes.

Though a drama and an event that happened many thousand years ago, it can still be a source of deeper reflection on ones walk with God.

Instead of picturing Jesus in pains, agony and in an inconsolable sitution of shame and disgrace, it would make more sense to see which part of one that is being dramatized and one resolving to make amend if they are unchristain, ungodly and uncharitable

It isn’t about the Jews real time, rather about you in the image of those crowd and Jews shouting crucify him etc that defines ones character, personality and attitude.

When Jesus said to the Crowd on his way to the Calvary “Weep not for me but for yourself and your Children”, he was politely reminding them on the need to see what was happening to him as something that would boomerang to hurt and hunt them in the near future.

Today that epic statement or rather admonition of Jesus has taken flesh in every situation of ours.

The situation we find ourselves both in the church and our enviroments is one that demands cry , weeping and wailing for one and ones children. It is so bad and deplorable one cannot but weep.

Weep for the Church that has been turned into a theartre of comedy, ritual and merchandizing. Weep for ones children who have been caught up in the flying object of social vices, social media influence and the demonic liberalization of gender etc.

Weep for ones country that has become a den of robbers at the three levels of governance, terrorising and making life very hellish and unbearable.

Today! Jesus needs no cry of yours. He needs no pity from you. Today is all about you, your children, your leaders at all levels and your country.

Each step of Jesus to the Golgothar represents either in part or in full who we are either in the open or behind closed doors.

Who are you in all these plots that nailed Jesus on the cross?

Rather than crying more than the crucified. Drinking Panadol for his headache while your migraine is dealing with you, pause and use this moments to discover yourself deeply and deal with those small foxes through deliberate self introspection, conversion and contrition of heart.

Happy Good Friday!!

Dr. Jarlath Uche Opara

Jarlarthuche@gmail.com