We Will Take Nigeria to that Promised Land -Tinubu Hails NASS

President Bola Tinubu has expressed gratitude for the support of the National Assembly over the past 19 months, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to guiding Nigeria towards a prosperous future.

The President made these remarks during a New Year homage at his residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, where he welcomed Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and other key figures from the National Assembly.

During the gathering, which was led by Senate President Akpabio, President Tinubu emphasized that the Nigerian people are central to his administration’s mission.

“Nigerians are the heart of everything we are doing. We have come to serve. You have made my day by coming on this visit. Happy New Year. May God bless you and our country and give our nation more prosperity.

“The transformative journey we have embarked upon is for all of us. It is for our tomorrow. It is for the future generation. Your commitment will yield that fruit for the babies yet unborn.

“Your commitment to value addition and bringing about the spirit of can do and must do is for all of us together.

“It is for us to build a nation. We have confidence and competence. The enslavers want us to be anything but enslaved people, but we say no. We are determined, we are capable, and we are resolute, and we will be there. We will take Nigeria to that Promised Land with you,” he said.

In his remarks, Tinubu called upon lawmakers to continue their commitment to national development, asserting that their efforts would yield positive results for future generations.

He pledged to work harder and make bold decisions necessary for Nigeria’s growth.

Senate President Akpabio praised Tinubu for his dedication to reform and assured him of the National Assembly’s unwavering support.

He noted improvements in Nigeria’s economic landscape under Tinubu’s leadership, including successful Eurobond oversubscription and enhanced foreign investor confidence.

“On this journey of restoration, transformation and rebuilding the nation, you are not alone. The National Assembly is with you and will stand by you,” he said.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, also commended Tinubu for fostering a cooperative relationship with the National Assembly.

He remarked on the unity within the assembly and acknowledged Tinubu’s responsiveness to their requests.

Abbas expressed optimism about Nigeria’s trajectory, stating that as challenges have lessened over 2023, he anticipates even greater progress in 2025.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision among leaders for a united effort towards national prosperity as they embark on another year of governance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...