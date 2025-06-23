“We go meet again for street”-Odumodublvck’s beef with Blaqbonez takes new turn

Is this just social media beef or is there more to this?

The tension between two very good Nigerian rappers Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez can be cut through with a scissors, the feud hit a boiling point on yesterday, from throwing subtle shades to tagging each other.

Who started it you may ask; Well Blaqbonez initiated the beef after he dropped his new song with A-Q titled “who’s really rapping”

Before it escalated Blaqbonez had Ben throwing subtle shades on X (formerly Twitter); however Odumodublvck decided to catch one of the bullets and fired back when Blaqbonez tweeted that rap is difficult for some rappers.

Odumodublvck who is not one to back down responded and asked why he (Blaqbonez) wants to collaborate with him if rap was difficult for him and also added that he is everything Blaqbonez aspires to be.

He wrote, “If rap hard for me your last hit no go dey with me. I’m everything you want to be, n*gga. You’re spirit is weak”

As expected Blaqbonez responded and suggested they take the beef to the studio instead of exchanging words online.

“Enter studio and get TF out my mentions. This no be Twitter warfare. And stop calling the whole industry crying about me. No be so Kendrick Lamar dey do. Hip-hop legacy.”

However, Odumodublvck is not falling for this as he claimed that this is not about going to the studio they should settle it offline in the streets. He emphasized that it is not rap battle it’s beyond it.

“You want to make it about studio. Na lie. We go meet again for street. You know the level. This is not a rap beef. Na me and you for this world,”

Wether they settle it in or out of the studio it is an interesting time for the rappers part of the music scene as they have been quite for a while.