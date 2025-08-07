WAEC Suspends 2025 WASSCE Results Over Technical Error, Assures Quick Resolution

According to a press release made available to The News Chronicle by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the Council has temporarily suspended access to the 2025 WASSCE results for school candidates following the discovery of a technical glitch during its internal post-release review.

The official release, signed by Moyosola Adesina, Acting Head of Public Affairs, revealed that the issue arose from a new examination security innovation, paper serialization, introduced to curb malpractice during the exams.

The serialization, which assigns different versions of objective questions to candidates, was applied in key subjects including Mathematics, English Language, Biology, and Economics. While it was successfully implemented, WAEC disclosed that technical bugs emerged during the post result processing phase, affecting the accuracy of the published results.

“As part of our internal checks following the release of the 2025 WASSCE results, we discovered some technical issues linked to the serialized papers,” the statement noted. “In line with our commitment to fairness and professionalism, we have decided to urgently correct the glitch. Consequently, access to the 2025 results has been temporarily restricted.”

WAEC further assured candidates and the general public that corrective measures are being undertaken with urgency and that access to the corrected results is expected to be restored within 24 hours.

The Council expressed deep regret and extended sincere apologies to all affected candidates, parents, and schools. It also praised the public for their patience and understanding during the temporary setback.

“We are working diligently to resolve this matter with transparency. Candidates will be able to access their corrected results as soon as the process is completed,” the release emphasized.

This development comes shortly after the initial release of the 2025 WASSCE results, which recorded a noticeable decline in candidates’ performance, particularly in English and Mathematics. The unexpected pause is likely to spark more debate among education stakeholders who have been raising concerns about examination standards and reforms.

WAEC reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining excellence, fairness, and transparency in all aspects of its assessment processes and pledged to safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s education system.