FCTA Begins Crackdown on Illegal Mining, Street Begging, and Shanties

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has launched a sweeping security operation targeting illegal mining activities and other threats across Abuja, following fresh directives from the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The move was announced on Tuesday by the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Saka Adewale, shortly after a high-level security meeting held at the minister’s Life Camp residence. The meeting, attended by key heads of security agencies, focused on growing security concerns in the nation’s capital.

Speaking to journalists, CP Adewale emphasized that the increasing spread of unauthorized mining sites poses serious security risks to the FCT. He confirmed that the minister has ordered the immediate closure of all illegal mining operations across the territory.

“The issue of illegal mining springing up around the city has equally been of concern, and you would understand the security implications of this,” Adewale stated. “He (the FCT Minister) has given a directive that those illegal mining sites be shut down.”

The FCTA security committee also reviewed a wide range of urban threats during the meeting, including the rise in destitution and street begging, the spread of unauthorized Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) settlements, the emergence of unregulated shanties, and persistent cases of traffic law violations.

Commissioner Adewale confirmed that Minister Wike has given marching orders to security agencies to address all forms of insecurity and urban disorder in the city.

“He has mandated all security outfits in the FCT to take necessary steps to eliminate threats to life and property within the capital,” the commissioner added.

The News Chronicle gathered that the security crackdown forms part of the administration’s broader plan to enforce law, restore order, and ensure the safety of residents and infrastructure in the Federal Capital Territory.

As the operation begins, security agents are expected to intensify surveillance, carry out raids on identified illegal mining sites, and dislodge unauthorized settlements and shanty clusters that pose potential risks.

FCT residents have been urged to cooperate with authorities and report any suspicious activities as part of ongoing efforts to enhance safety across Abuja.