Video: Man Threatens to Join Boko Haram or Bandits Within 7 Days if Nothing is Done

A frustrated Nigerian man has issued a one week ultimatum, saying he will join Boko Haram or become a bandit if he does not receive help within seven days.

In a video obtained by The News Chronicle, has sparked concern and debate online, the man passionately expressed his anger and desperation over his difficult living conditions and lack of support.

He swore to God that if his situation does not improve, he would have no choice but to take up arms and turn to crime.

Many viewers see his statement as a desperate plea for help, while others have criticized it as a form of emotional blackmail.