VeryDarkMan Storms FCT Minister’s Gate Over 90-Day Teachers’ Strike

Controversial social media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), on Monday led a dramatic protest at the gate of the FCT Minister’s residence in Abuja, spotlighting the ongoing strike by primary school teachers in the capital.

Teachers under the Area Councils have been on strike since March 24, 2025 over 90 days citing the government’s failure to implement the new national minimum wage of ₦70,000.

In a bold display, VDM assembled uniformed schoolchildren outside the minister’s gate, conducting a mock class where he taught letters of the alphabet with pointed political references: “S for Suegbe, T for Tinubu, W for Wike,” he recited, echoed by the children.

He declined to speak to reporters, stating only that the minister’s gate would serve as the new classroom.

As of press time, the children were seen on break, eating rice and chicken provided by VDM and his associates.