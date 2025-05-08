VeryDarkMan Speaks Out After EFCC Arrest, Reveals Allegations of Money Laundering

Popular Nigerian social critic and activist, VeryDarkMan, has finally broken his silence following his recent arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that the outspoken online personality was arrested on Friday, May 2, shortly after visiting a GTBank branch in Abuja.

His arrest sparked nationwide reactions, with fans and celebrities taking to the streets in protest, calling for his immediate release and labeling the detention as unjust.

After spending five days in custody, VeryDarkMan was released on Wednesday evening.

In a viral video shared on social media after his release, the activist revealed that the EFCC arrested him on suspicion of money laundering.

However, he expressed shock at the allegations, insisting he doesn’t even have the kind of money that would warrant such accusations.

“They think I’m into money laundering how do you accuse someone who doesn’t even have money?” he said. “I’ve done a lot of charity work and they’re confused about how I fund it. What they don’t know is that I go into debt to help people.”

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/DJXHqtRsPOY/?utm_source= ig_web_copy_link

Despite the ordeal, VeryDarkMan remained upbeat, ending his video with a smile and the statement: “Anyway, we’re outside with my lawyer, of course.”

His release has sparked joy among his supporters, who have been actively campaigning under the hashtag #FreeVDM.