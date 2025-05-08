4 Siblings Die from Suspected Food Poisoning in Anambra

Ogidi Community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State was on Tuesday thrown into mourning, following a tragic incident involving the sudden death of four siblings.

The deaths were alleged to be from food poisoning.

Also, the mother of the deceased, who was also reported to have consumed the same meal, is currently receiving intensive medical care at a hospital and remains in very critical condition.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the State Police Command has taken over the incident scene.

He said that upon receiving the distress report, police operatives from the Ogidi Division swiftly responded to the scene.

According to him, the bodies of the deceased children were recovered and have since been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Ikenga revealed that during the preliminary investigations, the police obtained samples of the suspected food, which were forwarded for forensic analysis to determine the actual cause of the incident.

“Officers are also conducting interviews with residents and other potential witnesses within the neighborhood to gather relevant information that may aid the ongoing investigation,” he said.

The Anambra Police spokesperson said the State Commissioner of Police, CP Livingstein Orutugu, has expressed deep shock and sadness over the unfortunate incident.

“The Command extends its heartfelt sympathies to the affected family and wishes the mother a speedy recovery, as her account will be vital in shedding more light on the circumstances surrounding the case.

“The Command wishes to assure the public that a thorough investigation is underway, and no stone will be left unturned in uncovering the truth behind this tragic occurrence.

“Further developments will be communicated in due course,” he said.