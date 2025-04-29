VeryDarkMan Calls for Okoya Sons’ Arrest After EFCC Detains E-Money Over Alleged Currency Abuse

Prominent Nigerian activist and social commentator, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has publicly condemned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the arrest of billionaire businessman and socialite Emeka Okonkwo, also known as E-Money, demanding equal treatment under the law and calling for the arrest of the Okoya children for similar offences.

E-Money was arrested on Monday night, April 28, 2025, by 50 EFCC operatives at his palatial residence in Omole, Lagos. According to EFCC sources, the arrest was based on allegations of abuse of the Naira and defacement of foreign currencies, particularly for spraying U.S. dollars and allegedly stepping on Naira notes during a recent event featuring music star Flavour.

“He was arrested at his Omole, Lagos residence. Preliminary investigations are ongoing, and he will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded,” a senior EFCC official told Leadership Newspaper under condition of anonymity. E-Money has since been flown to Abuja for interrogation.

In reaction, VeryDarkMan released a strongly worded video on social media condemning what he described as “selective justice” and “ethnic bias” by the EFCC.

“@iam_emoney1 is currently in @officialefcc custody allegedly. I am beginning to believe that there might be a vendetta against the Igbos. Igbos, be careful—they are coming for you,” he captioned the video.

The activist accused EFCC leadership of tribal bigotry, pointing out that the Okoya children, descendants of billionaire industrialist Rasaq Okoya, had previously been seen in viral videos abusing the Naira during lavish celebrations, with police officers present, but have not been arrested or questioned.

“Why is it that when an Igbo man sprays money, EFCC shows up with 50 men at night? But when the Okoya sons did it, with police escort, no one moved a muscle? This is injustice, and we will not be silent,” VeryDarkMan said.

At the time of filing this report, the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, declined to comment officially on E-Money’s arrest. However, sources within the agency confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and charges may be filed soon.

The EFCC has yet to make any public moves regarding the Okoya children, despite the activist’s call and the resurfacing of video evidence.