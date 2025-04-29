Aisha Achimugu Begins Hunger Strike After Arrest by EFCC

Aisha Achimugu, a well-known Nigerian businesswoman and socialite, has started a hunger strike while in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Her protest comes after she was arrested by EFCC agents early in the morning at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. Her lawyer, Mr. Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), confirmed the arrest, which happened around 5 a.m.

In March 2025, the EFCC declared Achimugu wanted over allegations of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

According to her legal team, she voluntarily returned to Nigeria from London to face the charges and comply with a court order. Justice I.E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered her to report to the EFCC on Tuesday and appear in court the next day.

Ojukwu stated that Achimugu’s return was a sign of her willingness to obey the court and cooperate with the EFCC. She had informed the court of her plans to visit the agency. However, she was arrested immediately upon arrival at the airport.

In response to what she calls an unlawful detention, Achimugu began a hunger strike. Her legal team argues that the arrest goes against proper legal procedure and violates her rights. They describe her as a “prisoner of conscience” and say the arrest disrespects the court’s agreement.

Journalists trying to reach EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale for comment have not been successful, as he has not answered calls.

Achimugu is the Group Managing Director and CEO of Felak Concept Group, a company active in sectors like engineering, oil and gas, maritime, and IT. Her arrest has sparked concerns about due process, human rights, and how law enforcement treats people under investigation.

The situation is still developing. Her legal team is preparing to challenge her detention in court, while growing concern surrounds her health as the hunger strike continues.

The case is expected to fuel further debate on how Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies balance law enforcement with protecting individual rights.