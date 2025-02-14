VeryDarkMan and Friends Celebrate Nedu’s Exit from The Honest Bunch

Social critic VeryDarkMan (VDM) and his best friend Koko Pee are overjoyed following Nedu Wazobia’s decision to step down from The Honest Bunch podcast.

The duo, along with their friends, shared a video online mocking Nedu’s resignation, even joking that he had been sacked. Their remarks quickly stirred reactions from fans.

The drama between VDM and Nedu, whose real name is Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, began after an episode of the podcast where BBNaija’s Deeone made allegations about VDM’s sexuality. This didn’t sit well with VDM, who fired back, threatening to expose Nedu’s alleged relationships with multiple women.

Koko Pee also joined in, backing VDM’s claims and calling Nedu two-faced. He stated that the radio host deserved the backlash he was receiving. The ongoing feud has kept social media buzzing, with people picking sides in the controversy.

