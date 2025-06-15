On June 9, 2025, a Round Table discussion was held as part of the historical and patriotic project “Heirs of Russian Military Glory” dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War. The moderator, Berdnikov Aleksandr Fedorovich, Chairman of the Commission on Public Security and Public Diplomacy of the Council for Nationalities Affairs under the Government of Moscow, Executive Secretary of the Russian-African Club of Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov, noted that the purpose of the Round Table is to analyze the main aspects and results of the Second World War and the Great Patriotic War; and to assess attempts to revise the results of the war, which pose a threat to the international authority and national security of Russia, as a successor state to the Soviet Union and a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Anufrienko Sergey Sergeevich, Director of the State Budgetary Institution “MDN”, in a a welcoming speech, emphasized the world-historical significance of the Victory in the Second World War over fascism and Japanese militarism, which lies in the fact that humanity was saved from the threat of enslavement and an incentive for the rise of the national liberation and anti-colonialist movement appeared.

Sergey Sergeevich further noted that the events for the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory in the Great Patriotic War find a deep response in the souls of people and emphasized the greatness of the feat of the Soviet people, and self-sacrifice for the glory of the Motherland.

At the Round Table, during the subsequent discussion, the results and consequences of the Second World War, the world-historical significance of the victory of the Soviet Union, the countries of the Anti-Hitler coalition over the ASI countries, the Yalta-Potsdam system of world order were considered; the role of colonial and dependent countries of Asia and Africa in the victory over fascism and German National Socialism; forms and methods of counteracting the ideology and practice of neo-fascism and neo-Nazism at the present stage of historical development; mechanisms for counteracting the policy of manipulation of the historical consciousness of citizens of Russia and foreign countries, especially young people; changes in the foreign and domestic policies of the countries of the Anti-Hitler Coalition, a new foreign policy course of the collective West in relation to Russia and the countries of the Global South, a new stage in the anti-colonial struggle of African peoples to strengthen the sovereignty of their countries.

Chesnakov Sergey Nikolaevich, Academician of the Petrovskaya Academy of Sciences and Arts, Expert of the Russian-African Club of Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov, reported on promising projects in African countries. The experts were unanimous in their opinion that the decisive participation of our country in achieving Victory over fascism in World War II was an event of planetary significance. As a result, a continental bloc headed by the USSR was formed. The Soviet Union turned into a great world power, the influence of which extended to almost all continents.

During the discussion, issues of cooperation between Russia and African countries in the field of culture, art and education were discussed; ideas were put forward to use art diplomacy as a tool for strengthening Russian-African ties and the creation of a Russian-African commission on military history. It was proposed to consistently improve the activities of the International Public Organization “Mirosozidanie”, which is engaged in promoting peace and countering the ideas of Nazism.

The meeting participants emphasized the importance of holding round tables, the possibility of attracting young people, the need for further study and analysis of the history of World War II and its consequences. It was reported that over the past decades since World War II, new centers of development and influence have emerged and are rapidly developing, and a polycentric multipolar world is being formed.

The meeting participants expressed the opinion that it is necessary to expand contacts between such associations as the SCO, BRICS, ASEAN, and the EAEU. Especially in the context of the initiative put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin to form a Greater Eurasian Partnership. In Africa, this is the African Union, in the Middle East and North Africa, this is the Arab League, and in Latin America, this is the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

It was noted that Russian support and assistance is a powerful factor in strengthening the sovereignty of African countries. The participants of the Round Table adopted an Appeal to the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation with a request to consider the issue of perpetuating the memory of numerous representatives of African peoples who fought against fascism, Nazism and colonialism in the ranks of the armed forces of the Anti-Hitler coalition and the European resistance.