USElection2024: Tinubu Congratulates Trump

President Bola Tinubu has officially congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election as the 47th President of the United States.

In his message, Tinubu expressed optimism about enhancing the relationship between Nigeria and the U.S. in light of the current global challenges and opportunities.

“Together, we can foster economic cooperation, promote peace, and address global challenges that affect our citizens.”

He emphasized that Trump’s victory is a testament to the trust the American electorate has in his leadership and commended them for their dedication to democracy.

Tinubu noted that Trump’s prior experience as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021 positions him well to lead effectively once again.

He believes this new term will pave the way for meaningful economic and developmental partnerships between Africa and the United States.

Acknowledging the significant role of the U.S. in shaping global events, Tinubu expressed confidence that Trump’s leadership will contribute to a more peaceful and prosperous world

