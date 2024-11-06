EndBadGovernance Protest: I Was Not Aware of Minors’ Arrest – Gov Yusuf

Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf has expressed joy over the release of 76 minors who were detained in connection with the #EndBadGovernance protest.

However, the governor clarified that he was not aware of the minors’ arrest until their arraignment at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Speaking at the Muhammadu Buhari Special Hospital, where a medical team had been assigned to assess the physical and mental health of the freed protesters, Governor Yusuf applauded President Bola Tinubu for his compassionate intervention in securing the children’s freedom.

While stressing his commitment to the welfare of the minors, the governor added; “On learning of the matter, I promptly directed the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to take charge of the case.”

He also expressed appreciation for the parents’ patience and resilience during the ordeal, commending them for their “fervent prayers and demonstrated maturity” throughout the process.

Yusuf assured the families that his administration would make every effort to reunite the children with their families and provide them with essential support, including opportunities to engage in small-scale businesses.

Yusuf emphasized the role of education, pledging that the state government would ensure that the minors return to school to build a better future and contribute to the state’s development.

The Kano state governor stated that his administration’s commitment to reintegrating the children and supporting them as they reintegrate into society.

