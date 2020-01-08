Use of energy bulbs, panacea to insufficient power generation in the Southeast”- EEDC

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has launched a Community Empowerment Program for customers and community representatives in Anambra State.



The launch of the program which was held at Awka was attended by key stakeholders in the Power sector as well as representatives of the State Government and user Communities.



Speaking at the forum, the Managing Director of EEDC, Mike Nwosu said the initiative became imperative to help educate electricity consumers on the new ways to preserve energy for the betterment of all.





One of such way he noted, is the use of energy bulbs at home as against the conventional bulbs.

According to him, “it is a waste of scarce energy to use conventional bulbs. They have no additional advantage neither are cheaper. With the insufficient energy which the country generates as at present, it is important that Nigerians look inward and see how we can support the quest to conserve energy. It is achievable if we can take this message down to our various communities.”



On the company’s transition from old meters to new ones, Nwosu explained that customers who have units in their old meters will still be able to make use of them when the company installs new meters for them.

He further urged them to purchase the new meters, stressing that it is more accurate, cheaper, consumer-friendly and much simpler to operate.

Declaring the forum open, Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Public Utilities, Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne lauded the EEDC for coming up with such a people-oriented initiative.

“If our communities will adopt the measures proffered by the company and energy experts, there will definitely be more energy for industrial purposes and other uses, especially in the state,” Obiano added.



A participant at the programme, Mr. Ralph Enukora from Achalla Community in Awka North LGA said the programme has been educative and he is better equipped to sensitize his people on the need to prioritize the use of energy bulbs.

He, however, called on government at all levels to ban the importation of non-energy bulbs into the country and also ban the production and sale in the country totally.