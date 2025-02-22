US Congressman- Scott Perry's Weighty Allegations On USAID And The Need For Investigation

US Congressman Scott Perry on February 13, 2025 made some serious allegations, claiming that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been funding terrorist organizations, including Boko Haram in Nigeria, to the tune of $697 million annually.

These allegations were made during a public hearing of the US House Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency.

Meanwhile, in the wake of these scary allegations, Nigerian Senator Ali Ndume is now calling for an investigation into these claims, stating that they should not be dismissed as mere allegations. Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, has witnessed firsthand the devastation caused by Boko Haram and is concerned about the sophistication of their weapons.

Not only Senator Ndume has shown interest in knowing those behind Boko Haram sponsorship in Nigeria though, the call for transparency and accountability regarding this menace is intensifying by the day and many well meaning Nigerians are demanding to know the truth about the sources of funding for the dreaded terrorist group.

However, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, somewhat brought some message of respite, when he declared there is no evidence that the USAID is funding Boko Haram or any terrorist group. Mills made the remarks after meeting with the Nigeria Governors Forum in Abuja late Wednesday night (February 19, 2025) that no nation condemns Boko Haram’s violence and destruction more strongly than the United States.

He assured all that if any evidence is found, the US government will work with the Nigerian government to investigate it.

It is a sad and tragic reality that Boko Haram has been responsible for over 30,000 deaths of Nigerians since 2009, and 2.5 million citizens have equally been forced to flee their homes due to the conflict, with attendant widespread human rights abuses, including kidnappings, forced marriages, and forced conscription of children, famous among the very many abductions was that of the Chibok girls which gained global attention and sympathy.

It is good to know that President Bola Tinubu is taking steps to investigate the allegations that USAID has been sponsoring Boko Haram. The Senate has also summoned the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and other top security officials to provide explanations behind closed doors.

The Senate’s move is aimed at assessing the credibility of the allegations and discussing Nigeria’s broader security challenges. President Tinubu’s involvement in this probe is believed to be a demonstration of his commitment to addressing the ongoing insurgency and ensuring transparency in international aid.

It will as well be helpful if the investigations will make the Nigerian government and international partners prioritize transparency and accountability by conducting a thorough probe into the allegations of USAID’s involvement in terrorism funding and perform regular audits of USAID’s activities and funding in Nigeria so as to ensure that resources are being used effectively and efficiently as well as providing clear and timely disclosure of information about USAID’s programs and different layers of funding in Nigeria.

Nigeria after almost two decades of living with the pain and agony of Boko Haram is undoubtedly in dare need of international cooperation to fight terrorism to a standstill at a time like this, and more importantly, the Nigerian government, USAID, and other international partners must work together in synergy by sharing intelligence and information to combat terrorism and prevent the funding. They must also coordinate efforts to address the root causes of terrorism, including poverty, inequality, and social injustice. They equally need to promote transparency and accountability in the use of funds and resources to prevent the diversion of resources to terrorist groups and their collaborators.

Terrorism has caused immense harm and suffering in Nigeria, and it’s essential that it comes to a total end.

