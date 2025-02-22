Anambra Lawmaker’s Murder: Key Suspects Still in Custody, Only the Drivers Escaped -Police

Anambra State Police on Friday said the principal suspects involved in the murder of the Late Hon. Justice Azuka, a Member Representing Onitsha 1 Constituency in the State House of Assembly, are still in their custody.

Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, who disclosed this in a press briefing, said the escapees said to be the principal suspects were not as alleged but drivers of the notorious gang.

He said the principal suspects who are still intact are assisting the Police Operatives to arrest one Tochukwu Akolisa from Anambra State, whom according to the suspect mentioned the Tochukwu Akolisa as one of the receivers/buyers of their victim’s vehicles/belongings.

He said he had already briefed the Force headquarters on the situation and actions taken, including activating operational plans to re-arrest the suspects at large and initiating disciplinary proceedings against police personnel involved due to operational lapses.

CP Orutugu explained that the briefing was to provide clarity on the ongoing investigation into the two fleeing suspects involved in the murder of Hon. Justice Azuka, a serving member representing Onitsha 1 Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

He noted that the unfortunate incident occurred two days before he formally assumed office as the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, on 10th February 2025.

“However, upon receiving intelligence regarding this case on 18th February 2025, I deemed it necessary to brief Ndi Anambra and the general public, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to keeping residents informed about the evolving security situation in the state.

“Recognizing the gravity of this development, I personally took measures to ensure a meticulous investigation aimed at uncovering the circumstances surrounding the case.

“Findings from our investigation confirm that the incident took place on 8th February 2025 in Obosi. Two suspects, identified as Ikemefuna Ossai from Delta State and Chinedu Okoli from Imo State, are among the eleven (11) suspects already apprehended and paraded by the Command.

“While they are not the principal actors in the crime, they served as drivers for the criminal gang. The duo was assisting operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RSS) Awkuzu in apprehending one Tochukwu Akolisa from Anambra State. According to their statements, Tochukwu Akolisa was one of the receivers or buyers of stolen vehicles and their victims’ belongings.

“During an operation to arrest Tochukwu Akolisa, he attempted to flee upon sighting the police operatives who Ikemefuna and Chinedu accompanied. In the course of this operation, Tochukwu Akolisa was shot in the leg and taken into custody.

“However, in the ensuing confusion, the two suspects managed to escape in a vehicle. Despite an immediate pursuit by police operatives, they abandoned the vehicle and fled into a nearby bush. Unfortunately, all efforts to re-arrest them have so far been unsuccessful,” he revealed.

Orutugu said as the substantive Commissioner of Police, he considers it a priority to ensure the re-arrest of the suspects and to implement stringent measures to prevent such security breaches in the future.

On security achievements within the period under review, the CP restated the Command’s resoluteness in stabilizing the security landscape of the state despite prevailing setbacks.

He outlined some notable achievements to includethe arrest of an armed suspect, one Orji Chigozie, on the 18th February 2025, at approximately 8:00 PM,by police operatives on patrol in the Upper Iweka area of Onitsha.

The CP said upon searching the suspect’s belongings, officers recovered a locally fabricated Beretta pistol concealed inside a bag.

“Preliminary investigations suggest his involvement in criminal activities in the area. The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Awka, for further investigation and subsequent legal action,” he said.

Orutugu also said following an extensive and coordinated operation, police operatives successfully rescued an abducted victim in Ihiala in the early hours of 19th February 2025.

The victim, he said, had been abducted by suspected armed men at approximately 11:30 PM on 18th February 2025 along Ilo Akpukwu Road, Nkwelle Ezunaka.

“Prior to the rescue, operatives from the 3-3 Division engaged the armed men in a hot pursuit, forcing them to abandon an ash-colored Toyota Corolla with registration number AND 550 JD, which had been reported as stolen and used in the abduction. The vehicle has been recovered, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects,” he added.